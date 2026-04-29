Wingstop Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Wingstop NASDAQ: WING executives told investors that the company’s first quarter results reflected resiliency in its highly franchised, asset-light model, even as domestic same-store sales fell sharply amid weather disruptions and consumer pressure tied to higher gas prices.

Michael Skipworth, President and CEO, said management was “disappointed” by first-quarter same-store sales and updated the company’s full-year outlook accordingly, but emphasized ongoing progress across operational and marketing initiatives intended to support a return to growth later in 2026.

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Same-store sales decline driven by weather and fuel-price pressure

Wingstop reported domestic same-store sales down 8.7% in the first quarter. Skipworth attributed the shortfall to two main factors that emerged as the quarter progressed: “atypical winter weather” that caused “temporary restaurant closures in over 700 restaurants,” and “elevated gas prices as a result of the conflict in the Middle East.”

Skipworth said the business “over-indexes to that lower income consumer,” and compared the consumer response to what Wingstop saw in 2022 when fuel prices rose rapidly. He added that trends improved as the company exited the quarter and started the second quarter, saying the fuel-price reaction can “normalize pretty quickly.”

Chief Financial Officer Alex Kaleida said the company estimated higher fuel prices and unusual winter weather contributed “approximately 4 percentage point headwind” to domestic same-store sales in the first quarter. Wingstop updated its full-year domestic same-store sales guidance to a “low single-digit decline.” Kaleida also outlined how the company is modeling the year: mid-single-digit negative comparable sales in the second quarter, followed by gradual improvement to “low to mid-single digit positive” in the second half as initiatives scale.

Smart Kitchen rollout shows operational gains in speed and satisfaction

Skipworth highlighted progress from the Wingstop Smart Kitchen initiative, which he described as a “meaningful operational transformation” that changes restaurant execution from paper tickets and voice commands to screen-based workflows supported by “an AI-enabled demand forecast… delivered in 15-minute increments.”

Management said improvements were most evident during Friday and Saturday dinner periods, which Wingstop considers critical because “approximately 50% of new guests” try the brand for the first time during those windows. Skipworth said the system saw an “approximately 16 percentage point improvement” versus the fourth quarter in the number of restaurants meeting its targeted speed-of-service standard in those dayparts, along with about a “5 percentage point improvement in accuracy.”

In response to an analyst question, Skipworth provided additional detail: entering 2026, about 30% of restaurants were hitting the targeted 10-minute speed standard on Friday and Saturday dinner; by the end of the first quarter, that improved by 16 percentage points.

Skipworth also cited gains in customer satisfaction, including an “approximately 17 percentage point” improvement in delivery customer satisfaction driven by speed and execution. He said delivery times are moving closer to the company’s goal of under 30 minutes and noted improvements were “most pronounced” in the lowest-performing restaurants, which he said indicates the company is “raising the floor of performance across the system.”

Wingstop is also targeting an “order-ready tracker” launch by the end of the second quarter, which Skipworth said is designed to improve guest communication and satisfaction by providing real-time status updates tied to Smart Kitchen.

Club Wingstop loyalty program set for national launch by end of Q2

Skipworth said 2026 will include the national rollout of a new loyalty platform called Club Wingstop, which he characterized as “not a traditional discount-driven rewards program.” He said the program is designed around access and experiences, including group ordering, point sharing, and personalized offers that adapt based on behavior. He also described an “AI-enabled tool” intended to generate personalized marketing content at scale.

In the pilot market, Skipworth said engagement has been strong, with “roughly half of active guests enrolled” and “approximately 40% of new guests” signing up. He added that members are showing “higher check and stronger retention” than non-members, and the pilot results were achieved with limited marketing support and only a partial feature set.

Kaleida and management also pointed to loyalty as a potential lever with lower-income consumers. Kaleida said low-income guests still represent about 25% of Wingstop’s database and that, in the loyalty test market, their engagement and frequency have been “sustaining” relative to other parts of the U.S. Management said loyalty members are outperforming non-members across several metrics, including frequency and new guest retention, and that reactivation of lapsed users is running at “2x” the rate of non-members in the pilot market.

Development pace remains elevated; pipeline tops 2,200 commitments

Wingstop opened 97 net new restaurants globally in the first quarter, which management said translated into 17% unit growth. Skipworth said the company remains confident it can scale to “over 10,000 restaurants globally” over time and reiterated 2026 guidance for global unit growth of 15%-16%.

Kaleida pointed to unit economics as a key driver of development demand, stating domestic average unit volumes are “approximately $2 million” on a “roughly $580,000 upfront investment,” producing an average payback of “less than two years.” He said the development pipeline stands at “more than 2,200 restaurant commitments under development agreements.”

Skipworth said Wingstop uses “market level playbooks” to manage where and when restaurants open and added the company discourages franchisees from developing ahead of contractual commitments, describing the agreements as intentionally structured to control pace.

Internationally, Skipworth said momentum remains strong, calling out Ireland and Thailand as newer markets “already delivering attractive unit economics.” He said Wingstop remains on track to enter India in 2026, which he described as the company’s “largest new market to date.”

Revenue growth, capital returns, and updated expense outlook

Wingstop reported system-wide sales up 5.9% to $1.4 billion, which Kaleida said was driven by net new unit growth and offset the same-store sales decline. Total revenue increased 7.4% to $183.7 million, with royalty revenue, franchise fees, and other revenue up $8.7 million to $87.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $65.4 million, up 9.9% year over year, according to Kaleida. Net income was $30 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, down from the prior year due to a $92.5 million non-recurring gain recognized in the year-ago quarter related to the sale of the company’s U.K. brand partner, Lemon Pepper Holdings. Excluding that prior-year gain, Kaleida said adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.18, up 19.2% from the first quarter of 2025.

On expenses, Kaleida said SG&A increased $3 million to $34.4 million, driven primarily by a $2.4 million non-recurring restructuring charge tied to a corporate realignment announced in January. Wingstop updated its full-year SG&A outlook to $146 million to $149 million, including $3 million of restructuring charges and $28 million of stock-based compensation.

Wingstop also announced shareholder returns actions:

A quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, declared April 28, 2026, payable June 5, 2026 to stockholders of record as of May 15, 2026 (about $8.2 million total).

An additional $300 million authorization for share repurchases, approved March 11, 2026.

Repurchase and retirement of 374,324 shares in the first quarter at an average price of $208.08 per share.

As of March 28, 2026, Kaleida said $313.4 million remained available under the company’s repurchase program, and since inception in August 2023, Wingstop has repurchased and retired more than 2.9 million shares.

Looking ahead, management framed the second half of 2026 as a period when operational execution gains, a national loyalty launch, marketing initiatives, and product innovation could support a return to same-store sales growth, while acknowledging near-term pressure on its core consumer from elevated fuel prices.

About Wingstop NASDAQ: WING

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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