Wingstop (WING) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $190.8060 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $183.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Wingstop Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $381.45. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $150.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.79.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Wingstop's dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WING. Stephens set a $200.00 price target on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wingstop from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.15.

View Our Latest Report on Wingstop

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 121.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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