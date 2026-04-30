Winpak (TSE:WPK) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Here's What Happened

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$38.95 and last traded at C$40.11, with a volume of 24728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.03.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPK shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Winpak from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Winpak from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Winpak currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$51.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WPK

Winpak Stock Down 2.1%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Winpak (TSE:WPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$389.30 million during the quarter. Winpak had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.5432473 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Winpak's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

About Winpak

Winpak's vision is to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet. Winpak manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and innovative packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care. Winpak specializes in three main streams of packaging - Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging & Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Company is closely aligned with Wipak, one of Europe's leading manufacturers of packaging materials.

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