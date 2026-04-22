WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Get DXJS alerts: Sign Up

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund ( NASDAQ:DXJS Get Free Report ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and traded as high as $56.31. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund shares last traded at $56.0936, with a volume of 74,502 shares trading hands.

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 147.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 140.2% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 41,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund wasn't on the list.

While WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here