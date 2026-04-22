Free Trial
â†’ What The SpaceX Banks Aren't Telling You To Do (From Americas Gold Company) (Ad)tc pixel

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) crossed above their 50‑day moving average, trading as high as $56.31 and last at $56.0936 versus a 50‑day MA of $55.34.
  • The fund's 200‑day moving average is $49.32; it has a market cap of $123.41 million, a price‑to‑earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.49, suggesting relatively low volatility.
  • Several institutional investors boosted positions recently — notable increases include Bank of America (+11% to 172,059 shares), Jane Street (+147.8% to 56,988 shares) and TAGStone (+140.2% to 41,755 shares), among others.
  • Interested in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and traded as high as $56.31. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund shares last traded at $56.0936, with a volume of 74,502 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 147.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 140.2% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 41,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Right Now?

Before you consider WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund wasn't on the list.

While WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines