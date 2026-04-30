WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and traded as high as $55.1099. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund shares last traded at $54.84, with a volume of 33,157 shares.

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WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $120.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,059 shares of the company's stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 33,986 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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