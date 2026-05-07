WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.29 and last traded at $95.20, with a volume of 663669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

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WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 197,697 shares of the company's stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,309 shares of the company's stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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