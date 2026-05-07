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WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund logo with Manufacturing background
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Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.29 and last traded at $95.20, with a volume of 663669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $90.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 197,697 shares of the company's stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gaddis Premier Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,309 shares of the company's stock worth $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

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Should You Invest $1,000 in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Right Now?

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