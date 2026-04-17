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WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 15.5% in March to 448,828 shares, equal to 8.3% of the float and a short-interest ratio of 4.1 days based on average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Hold" with a consensus target price of $10.50 (two Buys, one Sell), while Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell (D-) view.
  • WISeKey stock traded around $7.73 recently; the company reported Q1 EPS of –$0.06 on $6.48M revenue, analysts forecast a full-year EPS of –8.17, and institutional ownership remains very low at 0.33% despite several hedge funds initiating small positions.
  • Interested in WISeKey International? Here are five stocks we like better.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WKEY - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 448,828 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 531,433 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,914 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WISeKey International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WISeKey International

WISeKey International Trading Up 2.1%

WKEY stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that WISeKey International will post -8.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WISeKey International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKEY. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WISeKey International during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company's stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International SA is a Swiss-based cybersecurity and digital identity company specializing in secure authentication and encryption solutions. The firm develops and deploys public key infrastructure (PKI) technologies, digital certificates and secure semiconductors to safeguard online transactions, data and communications. Its offerings encompass hardware security modules, digital vault services and cybersecurity software designed to protect devices, applications and networks against digital threats.

Founded in 1999 by Carlos Moreira, WISeKey has evolved into a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) security, embedding cryptographic capabilities directly into chips for smart cards, mobile devices and industrial sensors.

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