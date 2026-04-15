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Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Wizz Air logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan cut its price target on Wizz Air from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,100 and kept a "neutral" rating, implying roughly a 10.39% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst opinions vary but the consensus is a "Hold" with a consensus price target of GBX 1,155; UBS is the lone "Buy" at GBX 1,580 while Deutsche Bank recently cut its target to GBX 900.
  • Shares traded down about 2.1% to GBX 996.50 with a market cap near £1.03bn and a low P/E of 5.51, but the company shows very high leverage (debt-to-equity ~961.7), signaling elevated financial risk.
  • Interested in Wizz Air? Here are five stocks we like better.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,100 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock's previous close.

WIZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 900 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,580 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Wizz Air to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 to GBX 1,000 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,155.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wizz Air

Wizz Air Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of WIZZ traded down GBX 21.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 996.50. 641,060 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,396. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 1,089.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,150.99. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 832 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Wizz Air

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air operates a fleet of over 250 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in our 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines' emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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