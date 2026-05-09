Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,127.30 and traded as low as GBX 965. Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,014, with a volume of 887,192 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on WIZZ shares. Citigroup raised Wizz Air to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 750 to GBX 1,000 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,580 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,100 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 900 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,155.

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Wizz Air Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 961.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 955.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,127.30. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air operates a fleet of over 250 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in our 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines' emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.

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