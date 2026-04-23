Wolfe Research Estimates Biogen's Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) - Analysts at Wolfe Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research analyst A. Hammond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Biogen's current full-year earnings is $15.82 per share. Wolfe Research also issued estimates for Biogen's FY2027 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The business's revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $207.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $209.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $190.07 on Thursday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $202.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average of $174.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total transaction of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. This represents a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Biogen

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded Biogen to Buy and raised its price target to $225, citing a slate of near‑term pipeline and commercial catalysts that could materially re-rate the stock. UBS Upgrade

UBS upgraded Biogen to Buy and raised its price target to $225, citing a slate of near‑term pipeline and commercial catalysts that could materially re-rate the stock. Positive Sentiment: Biogen agreed to acquire Greater China rights to felzartamab (immune‑disease asset) — a deal that extends commercial control in a large market as global Phase III studies advance, supporting revenue optionality. Felzartamab China Rights

Biogen agreed to acquire Greater China rights to felzartamab (immune‑disease asset) — a deal that extends commercial control in a large market as global Phase III studies advance, supporting revenue optionality. Positive Sentiment: Independent research highlights Biogen’s late‑stage pipeline, recent Apellis acquisition and valuation discount as potential catalysts for 25–50% upside, reinforcing bullish analyst views. TipRanks Report

Independent research highlights Biogen’s late‑stage pipeline, recent Apellis acquisition and valuation discount as potential catalysts for 25–50% upside, reinforcing bullish analyst views. Neutral Sentiment: Wolfe Research lowered its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $2.64 (from $2.79) but raised FY2027 EPS to $16.28 — a mixed revision that trims near‑term beat odds while signaling stronger medium‑term earnings potential.

Wolfe Research lowered its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $2.64 (from $2.79) but raised FY2027 EPS to $16.28 — a mixed revision that trims near‑term beat odds while signaling stronger medium‑term earnings potential. Negative Sentiment: HSBC maintains a “Reduce” rating with a $150 target while publishing multi‑year EPS estimates — a conservative view that could limit upside from investor re‑rating. HSBC Estimates

HSBC maintains a “Reduce” rating with a $150 target while publishing multi‑year EPS estimates — a conservative view that could limit upside from investor re‑rating. Negative Sentiment: Earnings previews from outlets like Zacks warn Q1 results may decline versus prior year, raising short‑term execution risk ahead of the report. Zacks Preview

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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