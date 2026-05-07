Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.38 and last traded at $42.7910, with a volume of 14824480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

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Key Wolfspeed News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wolfspeed this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Wolfspeed to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOLF

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -6.08.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($6.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($5.37). The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc NYSE: WOLF is a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor materials and devices. The company's product portfolio addresses high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, fast-charging infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications. By leveraging proprietary materials and device designs, Wolfspeed delivers solutions that offer improved energy efficiency, higher power density and greater thermal performance compared to conventional silicon-based semiconductors.

Founded as part of Cree, Inc and spun off to form an independent public company in October 2021, Wolfspeed traces its roots to the mid-1980s when it pioneered the commercial use of wide-bandgap semiconductor technology.

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