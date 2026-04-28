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Wolfspeed (WOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Wolfspeed logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Wolfspeed will report Q3 2026 results after the market close on May 5, 2026; analysts expect EPS of ($3.78) and $150.0 million in revenue, with the earnings call at 5:00 PM ET.
  • In the prior quarter the company posted a substantial miss—reported ($6.11) EPS versus consensus ($0.74) and revenue fell 6.6% year-over-year; WOLF trades near $26.09 with a market cap of about $1.18 billion and a 52‑week range of $8.05–$36.60.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed-to-negative (one Buy, two Hold, three Sell) with a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target of $14.33, while the company has reportedly secured a $698 million lifeline.
  • Five stocks we like better than Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Wolfspeed to post earnings of ($3.78) per share and revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($6.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($5.37). The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.09. 2,034,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,047. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Wolfspeed to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on WOLF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc NYSE: WOLF is a leading developer and manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor materials and devices. The company's product portfolio addresses high-growth markets such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, fast-charging infrastructure, aerospace and defense, and telecommunications. By leveraging proprietary materials and device designs, Wolfspeed delivers solutions that offer improved energy efficiency, higher power density and greater thermal performance compared to conventional silicon-based semiconductors.

Founded as part of Cree, Inc and spun off to form an independent public company in October 2021, Wolfspeed traces its roots to the mid-1980s when it pioneered the commercial use of wide-bandgap semiconductor technology.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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