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Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Wolters Kluwer logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical move: Wolters Kluwer's shares crossed above their 50‑day moving average of $76.13, trading as high as $83.37 and last at $81.63, but remain well below the 200‑day moving average of $97.51.
  • Mixed analyst sentiment: The stock carries an average rating of "Moderate Buy" (three Buy vs. one Sell), with Citigroup reiterating a Buy while Zacks recently cut it to a Strong Sell.
  • Balance‑sheet risk: The company shows high leverage and constrained liquidity, with a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 4.92 and quick/current ratios around 0.63/0.65.
  • Interested in Wolters Kluwer? Here are five stocks we like better.

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and traded as high as $83.37. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $81.63, with a volume of 48,191 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTKWY

Wolters Kluwer Trading Down 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51.

About Wolters Kluwer

(Get Free Report)

Wolters Kluwer is a global information services and software company that provides professional information, software solutions and related services to customers in the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates internationally and its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam; its American Depositary Receipts trade on the OTC market under the symbol WTKWY.

The company's offerings center on subscription-based digital products and workflow tools designed to help professionals make decisions, meet regulatory requirements and improve operational efficiency.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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