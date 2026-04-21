Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Wolters Kluwer NV (OTCMKTS:WTKWY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and traded as high as $83.37. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $81.63, with a volume of 48,191 shares.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTKWY

Wolters Kluwer Trading Down 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer is a global information services and software company that provides professional information, software solutions and related services to customers in the health, tax & accounting, governance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates internationally and its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam; its American Depositary Receipts trade on the OTC market under the symbol WTKWY.

The company's offerings center on subscription-based digital products and workflow tools designed to help professionals make decisions, meet regulatory requirements and improve operational efficiency.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wolters Kluwer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wolters Kluwer wasn't on the list.

While Wolters Kluwer currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here