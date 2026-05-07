Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

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Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 2.5%

WWW stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $510.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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