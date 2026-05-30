Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.24 and traded as high as $17.88. Wolverine World Wide shares last traded at $17.5920, with a volume of 1,596,881 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 0.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $87,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,727.76. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 295.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,055 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,480 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,571 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 537,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 227,688 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,217 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 45,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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