Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Raised to $429.00 at UBS Group

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $427.00 to $429.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. UBS Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Woodward from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woodward from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

Woodward Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. Woodward has a 52-week low of $188.79 and a 52-week high of $407.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Woodward had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, EVP Shawn M. Mclevige sold 1,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.37, for a total value of $711,084.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,625.15. This trade represents a 37.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen P. Paterson sold 5,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.15, for a total transaction of $1,966,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $959,744.70. This trade represents a 67.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,925 shares of company stock worth $10,203,160 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 300.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Woodward

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Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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