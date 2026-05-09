Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Downgraded to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Woori Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Read Our Latest Report on WF

Woori Bank Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:WF opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. Woori Bank has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Woori Bank (NYSE:WF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.01). Woori Bank had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woori Bank will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Woori Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Bank by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Woori Bank by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 675 shares of the bank's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Woori Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Woori Bank by 551.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Bank Company Profile

Woori Bank Co, Ltd. NYSE: WF is a South Korean commercial bank and the principal banking unit of Woori Financial Group. Established in 2001 through the merger of Hanvit Bank and Peace Bank, the institution traces its roots to earlier banking entities that date back to the late 19th and mid-20th centuries. Headquartered in Seoul, Woori Bank operates under a universal banking model, serving both individual customers and corporate clients with a comprehensive suite of financial products and services.

The bank's core operations encompass retail banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management.

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