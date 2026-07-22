Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Down 6.1% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.5950. Approximately 73,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,017,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WK

Workiva Trading Down 5.2%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 1.53%.The company had revenue of $247.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Workiva's quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $49,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,729,311.38. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,746 shares of the software maker's stock worth $18,047,000 after buying an additional 73,266 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 66.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,197 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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