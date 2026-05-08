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Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Receives "Buy" Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Workspace Group logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies reissued a Buy rating on Workspace Group with a GBX 424 target, implying roughly a 25.67% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of GBX 465.40, while broker targets range from GBX 400 (Deutsche Bank, Hold) to GBX 503 (Berenberg, Buy).
  • WKP opened at GBX 337.40, has a market cap of about £648.8m and a negative P/E of -8.54, with a 52‑week range of GBX 312–457.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 424 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.67% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WKP. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 503 price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 480 to GBX 400 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 550 to GBX 500 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 465.40.

Read Our Latest Report on WKP

Workspace Group Price Performance

WKP stock opened at GBX 337.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £648.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 366.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 390.16. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 312 and a 52 week high of GBX 457.

Workspace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more. That in environments they tailor themselves, free from constraint and compromise, teams are best able to collaborate, build their culture and realise their potential.

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Analyst Recommendations for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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