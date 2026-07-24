World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 347192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.50 billion. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.World Kinect's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS.

Get World Kinect alerts: Sign Up

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is presently -9.01%.

More World Kinect News

Here are the key news stories impacting World Kinect this week:

Positive Sentiment: World Kinect beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $1.29 versus the $0.75 consensus and revenue of $13.59 billion versus $10.50 billion expected, a sign of stronger-than-anticipated operating performance. MarketBeat earnings report

World Kinect beat Q2 expectations with versus the $0.75 consensus and versus $10.50 billion expected, a sign of stronger-than-anticipated operating performance. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $3.20-$3.40 , above the prior outlook and above the Street’s estimate of $2.79, which reinforces confidence in the earnings outlook. Press release

The company also , above the prior outlook and above the Street’s estimate of $2.79, which reinforces confidence in the earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded WKC from “hold” to “strong-buy,” which may have helped fuel buying interest by signaling improving fundamentals and analyst confidence. Tickerreport coverage

which may have helped fuel buying interest by signaling improving fundamentals and analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around the earnings call and transcript focused on record profits and improved business momentum, but did not add materially new information beyond the headline beat and guidance raise. Seeking Alpha transcript

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of World Kinect from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of World Kinect from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WKC

Insider Activity

In other World Kinect news, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 986,450 shares in the company, valued at $34,565,208. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,309.64. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,316,523. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Kinect

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in World Kinect by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company's stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in World Kinect by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 120,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in World Kinect by 87.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 24,394 shares of the company's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in World Kinect by 36.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,864 shares of the company's stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,662 shares of the company's stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 76,657 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Kinect Stock Up 12.7%

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider World Kinect, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and World Kinect wasn't on the list.

While World Kinect currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here