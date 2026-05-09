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Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Worldwide Healthcare logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) fell below its 200-day moving average during Friday’s trading, a technical signal that may concern traders. The stock dipped as low as GBX 335 versus a 200-day average of GBX 360.65.
  • The shares last traded at GBX 337.03 on volume of 662,018 shares. The fund also remains below its 50-day moving average of GBX 341.83.
  • Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company£1.23 billion and is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Worldwide Healthcare.

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 360.65 and traded as low as GBX 335. Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 337.03, with a volume of 662,018 shares changing hands.

Worldwide Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 341.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 360.65.

About Worldwide Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange LSE: WWH. WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector. It uses gearing, and derivative transactions to mitigate risk and also to enhance returns. The Company‘s Portfolio Manager is OrbiMed Capital LLC.

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