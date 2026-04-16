Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Shares of Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the previous session's volume of 2,639 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.7763.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Worley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Worley Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

About Worley

Worley OTCMKTS: WYGPY is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley's client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company's service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

Further Reading

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