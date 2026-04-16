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Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Worley logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares experienced a mid-day volume surge of 414% to 13,566 shares, last trading at $8.40 and showing a roughly 4.3% intraday decline.
  • Jefferies downgraded Worley from "strong-buy" to "hold," while the consensus remains a Moderate Buy (one Buy, one Hold).
  • Worley is a global professional services firm providing EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and consulting services to the energy, chemicals and resources sectors.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 414% from the previous session's volume of 2,639 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.7763.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Worley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on WYGPY

Worley Trading Down 4.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70.

About Worley

(Get Free Report)

Worley OTCMKTS: WYGPY is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley's client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company's service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While Worley currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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