Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.7625, but opened at $8.25. Worley shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 324 shares traded.

Get Worley alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Worley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYGPY

Worley Stock Down 8.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

Worley Company Profile

Worley OTCMKTS: WYGPY is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley's client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company's service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Worley, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Worley wasn't on the list.

While Worley currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here