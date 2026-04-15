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Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Worley logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Worley shares gapped down, opening at $8.25 from a prior close of $8.7625 and last trading at $7.73 on light volume, a decline of 8.3%.
  • Jefferies downgraded Worley from a strong-buy to a hold on Feb. 26; analyst coverage is split (one Buy, one Hold) with an average rating of "Moderate Buy."
  • The stock is trading below key technicals — the 50‑day moving average is $8.34 and the 200‑day moving average is $8.70 — suggesting near‑term bearish pressure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.7625, but opened at $8.25. Worley shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 324 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Worley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WYGPY

Worley Stock Down 8.3%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70.

Worley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worley OTCMKTS: WYGPY is a global professional services company specializing in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions for the energy, chemicals and resources sectors. Headquartered in North Sydney, Australia, the firm offers project delivery, consulting and advisory services across the full asset lifecycle, from concept and feasibility through design, execution and operations support. Worley's client base spans major international oil and gas companies, mining operators, petrochemical producers and utility providers.

The company's service offerings encompass traditional engineering and project management as well as digital and sustainability-focused solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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