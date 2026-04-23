WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.28, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $275.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.17 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 21.14%.

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WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 266,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.75. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. WSFS Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSFS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered WSFS Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Brean Capital began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $74.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WSFS

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP James J. Wechsler sold 450 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $31,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,754.53. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 2,005 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $141,372.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,859,066.66. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $242,923. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 159.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the bank's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 265.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the bank's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,598 shares of the bank's stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

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