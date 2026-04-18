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WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Trading Up 1.4% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
WSP Global logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • WSP Global's stock was up 1.4% on Friday, trading as high as $168.32 and last at $168.04 on very light volume (1,980 shares, down ~87% from the average session volume).
  • Analysts are generally positive with an average “Buy” consensus — four recent Buy ratings, including Scotiabank’s “Outperform” and TD Securities’ “Buy.”
  • The stock sits below its 200-day moving average ($179.36) but above its 50-day moving average ($164.20); WSP is a Canadian professional services firm providing engineering, design and environmental consulting across transportation, buildings, energy, water and resources.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $168.32 and last traded at $168.0420. 1,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.7665.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSPOF shares. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Monday. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSPOF

WSP Global Trading Up 1.4%

The business's 50-day moving average is $164.20 and its 200-day moving average is $179.36.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc is a Canadian professional services firm specializing in engineering, design and environmental consulting. The company provides advisory, planning and project delivery services to public and private sector clients across the built and natural environment. Its expertise spans the full project lifecycle, from feasibility studies and regulatory approvals to design, construction oversight and asset management.

WSP’s service offerings cover a wide range of market sectors including transportation infrastructure, property and buildings, environment and resources, energy and mining, and water management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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