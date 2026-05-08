W&T Offshore, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

W&T Offshore has a payout ratio of -8.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W&T Offshore to earn ($0.25) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -16.0%.

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W&T Offshore Stock Down 0.4%

WTI opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, April 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTI

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company acquires, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas reserves, operating a portfolio of producing properties that encompasses both shallow-water and deepwater assets. W&T Offshore leverages its technical expertise and asset management capabilities to optimize field development and production efficiency across its portfolio.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, W&T Offshore has built a track record of disciplined growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted exploration activities.

Further Reading

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