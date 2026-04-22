Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Upgraded by Truist Financial to Strong-Buy Rating

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Truist Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XEL. Weiss Ratings raised Xcel Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $86.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $94.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.78. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company's stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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