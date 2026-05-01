Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.860-2.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.2%

XHR stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.16. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $265.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.77 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.78-1.990 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is 87.50%.

Insider Activity at Xenia Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 151,909 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $2,389,528.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,233 shares in the company, valued at $239,615.09. The trade was a 90.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $145,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 512.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,106 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

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