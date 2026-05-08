Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $75.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Xometry from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.13.

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Xometry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 389,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,869. Xometry has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.Xometry's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xometry news, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 4,572 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $198,607.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,365.76. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 1,215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,757.25. This represents a 50.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,263. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Xometry

Here are the key news stories impacting Xometry this week:

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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