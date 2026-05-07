Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $79.98 and last traded at $76.4010, with a volume of 604889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XMTR. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xometry from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xometry

Insider Activity

In related news, President Sanjeev Singh Sahni sold 9,978 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $433,544.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $4,910,805.90. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 4,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $198,607.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 64,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,793,365.76. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 67,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Xometry by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Xometry by 17.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Xometry by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Xometry by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,270 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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