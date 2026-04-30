Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Up 11.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) was up 11.3% on Thursday after Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Cantor Fitzgerald now has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Xometry traded as high as $50.83 and last traded at $50.3870. Approximately 148,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 933,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Xometry from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Xometry from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Xometry from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Xometry from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.25.

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Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other news, CFO James Miln sold 15,103 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $656,376.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,523,925.58. The trade was a 8.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 31,928 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,386,952.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 372,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,176,056.88. This trade represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,090 shares of company stock worth $3,032,592. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Xometry by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Xometry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Xometry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Xometry by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Trading Up 11.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $192.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.37 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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