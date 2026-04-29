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Xperi (NYSE:XPER) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Xperi (NYSE:XPER) from a "strong sell" to a "hold" in a research report issued Monday.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed — two Buy, one Hold and one Sell — resulting in a consensus rating of Hold with a consensus price target of $11.00.
  • Shares opened at $6.60 with a market cap of about $309.8 million, a negative P/E of -5.36, a 1‑year range of $5.07–$8.50, and roughly 94.3% institutional ownership.
  • Interested in Xperi? Here are five stocks we like better.

Xperi (NYSE:XPER - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xperi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Xperi in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Xperi

Xperi Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $309.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.23. Xperi has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Institutional Trading of Xperi

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 821,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 601,396 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 716,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 230,189 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

About Xperi

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc NYSE: XPER is a global technology company that develops and licenses audio, imaging and semiconductor packaging solutions. The company was formed in 2016 through the spin-off of Tessera Technologies' product divisions and expanded its product portfolio in 2019 with the acquisition of TiVo Corporation. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Xperi's technologies underpin a range of consumer electronics, automotive, mobile and broadcast products around the world.

In its technology licensing segment, Xperi offers a broad portfolio of semiconductor packaging and interconnect solutions designed to improve performance and energy efficiency in chips and devices.

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