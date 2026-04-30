Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $63.7520 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.88). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 10.90%.The company had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Xponential Fitness Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of XPOF opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $312.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Xponential Fitness from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Xponential Fitness from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xponential Fitness

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.

Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.

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