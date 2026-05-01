XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,645,509 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 4,893,810 shares. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,482,077 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

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XTI Aerospace Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of XTI Aerospace stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. XTI Aerospace has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 5.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. XTI Aerospace had a negative net margin of 263.88% and a negative return on equity of 578.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in XTI Aerospace by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,738 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 48,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in XTI Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in XTI Aerospace by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,403 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XTI Aerospace by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,459 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 136,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in XTI Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised XTI Aerospace to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised XTI Aerospace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of XTI Aerospace in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XTIA

XTI Aerospace Company Profile

XTI Aerospace Inc NASDAQ: XTIA is an early‐stage aerospace company headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, focused on the design and development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft for the business and specialty aviation markets. The company's core mission is to deliver a next‐generation hybrid wing–body aircraft capable of both VTOL and short-takeoff and landing (STOL) operations, addressing the growing demand for point-to-point air transportation without the need for traditional airport infrastructure.

The company's flagship product, the TriFan 600, is a six- to eight-seat business aircraft powered by a proprietary tri-fan propulsion system.

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