XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.73. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 1,569,721 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of XTI Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XTI Aerospace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of XTI Aerospace to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XTI Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.50 million. XTI Aerospace had a negative net margin of 263.88% and a negative return on equity of 578.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XTI Aerospace

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XTIA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in XTI Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in XTI Aerospace by 47.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in XTI Aerospace by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,403 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in XTI Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in XTI Aerospace by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,738 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 48,918 shares during the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XTI Aerospace Company Profile

XTI Aerospace Inc NASDAQ: XTIA is an early‐stage aerospace company headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, focused on the design and development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft for the business and specialty aviation markets. The company's core mission is to deliver a next‐generation hybrid wing–body aircraft capable of both VTOL and short-takeoff and landing (STOL) operations, addressing the growing demand for point-to-point air transportation without the need for traditional airport infrastructure.

The company's flagship product, the TriFan 600, is a six- to eight-seat business aircraft powered by a proprietary tri-fan propulsion system.

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