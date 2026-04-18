Free Trial
→ Is the SpaceX IPO “Rigged?” (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Xtra-Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Xtra-Gold Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Xtra-Gold (TSE:XTG) crossed below its 200-day moving average on Friday; the 200-day MA is C$3.24, the stock traded as low as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.24 on a volume of 45,557 shares.
  • The company has a market cap of C$150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.46, with a 50-day moving average of C$3.13, suggesting recent weakness versus its longer-term trend.
  • Xtra-Gold is a gold exploration firm holding 226 square kilometres in the Kibi Gold Belt of Ghana, near the Ashanti Gold Belt, and is positioned to pursue potential major discoveries.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (TSE:XTG - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.24 and traded as low as C$3.09. Xtra-Gold Resources shares last traded at C$3.24, with a volume of 45,557 shares.

Xtra-Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.24.

About Xtra-Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position totaling 226 square kilometers in the Kibi Gold Belt of Ghana, West Africa. The Kibi Gold Belt is geologically similar and in close proximity to the world-renowned Ashanti Gold Belt , which hosts an estimated 130 million ounces of gold resources. With an established land position, strong financial footing, and experienced technical team, Xtra-Gold is strategically positioned to make the next major gold discovery in Ghana .

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Xtra-Gold Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Xtra-Gold Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xtra-Gold Resources wasn't on the list.

While Xtra-Gold Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
10 stocks to dump today
10 stocks to dump today
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines