Xtra-Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Get Xtra-Gold Resources alerts: Sign Up

Xtra-Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. ( TSE:XTG Get Free Report ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.24 and traded as low as C$3.09. Xtra-Gold Resources shares last traded at C$3.24, with a volume of 45,557 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.24.

About Xtra-Gold Resources

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. is a gold exploration company with a substantial land position totaling 226 square kilometers in the Kibi Gold Belt of Ghana, West Africa. The Kibi Gold Belt is geologically similar and in close proximity to the world-renowned Ashanti Gold Belt , which hosts an estimated 130 million ounces of gold resources. With an established land position, strong financial footing, and experienced technical team, Xtra-Gold is strategically positioned to make the next major gold discovery in Ghana .

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xtra-Gold Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xtra-Gold Resources wasn't on the list.

While Xtra-Gold Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here