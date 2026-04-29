Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $159.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Xylem traded as low as $115.14 and last traded at $114.76, with a volume of 375747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.91.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $154.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price objective on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.23.

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Xylem News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Xylem this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS $1.12 vs. ~$1.09 consensus and revenue roughly $2.1B; management highlighted strong water-treatment and measurement & control demand. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — adjusted EPS $1.12 vs. ~$1.09 consensus and revenue roughly $2.1B; management highlighted strong water-treatment and measurement & control demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company raised its full-year revenue outlook to $9.2B–$9.3B while keeping EPS guidance at $5.35–$5.60, signaling confidence in top-line momentum. Read More.

Company raised its full-year revenue outlook to $9.2B–$9.3B while keeping EPS guidance at $5.35–$5.60, signaling confidence in top-line momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive in places — several firms reiterated Buy ratings citing strong metering momentum and raised revenue outlooks. Read More.

Analysts remain constructive in places — several firms reiterated Buy ratings citing strong metering momentum and raised revenue outlooks. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate disclosures and call materials (transcript/slides) are available for more detail on segment trends and margin progression; useful for investors digging into order cadence. Read More.

Corporate disclosures and call materials (transcript/slides) are available for more detail on segment trends and margin progression; useful for investors digging into order cadence. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel trimmed its price target from $163 to $159 but left a Buy rating — a modest vote of confidence but a smaller upside projection than before. Read More.

Stifel trimmed its price target from $163 to $159 but left a Buy rating — a modest vote of confidence but a smaller upside projection than before. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged regional softness — notably China — and order growth that was flat on an organic basis, which raises near-term demand visibility concerns. Read More.

Management flagged regional softness — notably China — and order growth that was flat on an organic basis, which raises near-term demand visibility concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: After an initial post-earnings pop, the stock pulled back as investors weighed the mixed signals (beat vs. tempered guidance/region-specific headwinds). Read More.

After an initial post-earnings pop, the stock pulled back as investors weighed the mixed signals (beat vs. tempered guidance/region-specific headwinds). Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS guidance midpoint is slightly below some street estimates (consensus ~5.48 vs. company range midpoint ~5.475), which may limit enthusiasm despite top-line guidance. Read More.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Xylem by 12,326.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,189,132,000 after buying an additional 45,082,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $361,012,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Xylem by 2,055.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,192,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $171,687,000 after buying an additional 1,137,342 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $105,160,000 after buying an additional 553,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Xylem Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average of $135.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Xylem declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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