Xylem (XYL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $2.1117 billion for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $120.46 on Tuesday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $107.04 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Xylem declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 14.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 56.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Xylem by 97.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 114.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Xylem from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xylem

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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