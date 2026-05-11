Yair Seroussi Sells 22,505 Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Stock

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Yair Seroussi sold 22,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $2,039,628.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,936.79. This represents a 61.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yair Seroussi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Yair Seroussi sold 3,033 shares of Enlight Renewable Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $270,058.32.

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Enlight Renewable Energy Price Performance

ENLT stock opened at $90.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 210.49, a P/E/G ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm's fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $93.85.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enlight Renewable Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,722,610 shares of the company's stock worth $84,837,000 after buying an additional 103,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,621 shares of the company's stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,837,263 shares of the company's stock worth $264,965,000 after buying an additional 252,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,950,674 shares of the company's stock worth $225,058,000 after buying an additional 503,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 465.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,153 shares of the company's stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 90,662 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. NASDAQ: ENLT is an independent power producer specializing in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy assets. The company's portfolio encompasses utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) farms, onshore wind farms and energy storage facilities. By providing end-to-end project management—from site identification and feasibility studies through engineering procurement and construction (EPC) to long-term operations and maintenance—Enlight seeks to deliver reliable clean power under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Enlight has pursued an international growth strategy with operational and development projects in Israel and Western Europe.

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