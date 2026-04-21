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Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Yamaha Motor logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down to $6.71 from $7.4325 at the open, a decline of about 9.7%, with roughly 1,000 shares changing hands.
  • The stock trades below both its 50‑day and 200‑day SMAs ($7.22 and $7.30), has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a low P/E of 4.44, with modest leverage (debt/equity 0.28) and current/quick ratios of 1.56/1.01.
  • Yamaha Motor is a Japan‑based manufacturer of motorcycles, off‑road and on‑road vehicles, marine products and power equipment.
  • Interested in Yamaha Motor? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.4325, but opened at $6.71. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Yamaha Motor Trading Down 9.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Yamaha Motor

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., traded over the counter in the U.S. under the symbol YAMHF, is a Japan‐based manufacturer of a broad range of motorized products. Founded in 1955 as an offshoot of Yamaha Corporation, the company is headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture. Its portfolio encompasses two‐ and four‐wheeled vehicles such as motorcycles, scooters, all‐terrain vehicles, side‐by‐sides and utility vehicles, as well as marine products including outboard motors, personal watercraft and small boats.

Beyond on‐road and off‐road vehicles, Yamaha Motor designs and produces power products, including portable generators, multipurpose engines, pumps and residential energy systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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