Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.4325, but opened at $6.71. Yamaha Motor shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

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Yamaha Motor Trading Down 9.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., traded over the counter in the U.S. under the symbol YAMHF, is a Japan‐based manufacturer of a broad range of motorized products. Founded in 1955 as an offshoot of Yamaha Corporation, the company is headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture. Its portfolio encompasses two‐ and four‐wheeled vehicles such as motorcycles, scooters, all‐terrain vehicles, side‐by‐sides and utility vehicles, as well as marine products including outboard motors, personal watercraft and small boats.

Beyond on‐road and off‐road vehicles, Yamaha Motor designs and produces power products, including portable generators, multipurpose engines, pumps and residential energy systems.

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