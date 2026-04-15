Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Yamaha Price Performance

YAMCY opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., founded in 1955 as a spin-off from Yamaha Corporation, is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in a diverse range of mobility and power products. Headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, the company initially gained recognition for its 125cc two-stroke motorcycle before expanding into marine engines and general-purpose power units. Over the decades, Yamaha Motor has built a reputation for engineering innovation, high-performance design and reliable manufacturing processes.

The company’s core product portfolio encompasses motorcycles, scooters and off-road vehicles, including ATVs, side-by-sides and snowmobiles.

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