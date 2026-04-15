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Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Yamaha logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) to a "hold" rating in a report issued Monday.
  • YAMCY opened at $7.52 with a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E of 0.06, a 1‑year range of $6.33–$7.95, and 50‑/200‑day moving averages of $7.32 and $7.03 respectively.
  • Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., founded in 1955 and headquartered in Iwata, Japan, produces motorcycles, scooters, ATVs, snowmobiles, marine engines and other mobility and power products.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Yamaha Price Performance

YAMCY opened at $7.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Yamaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., founded in 1955 as a spin-off from Yamaha Corporation, is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in a diverse range of mobility and power products. Headquartered in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, the company initially gained recognition for its 125cc two-stroke motorcycle before expanding into marine engines and general-purpose power units. Over the decades, Yamaha Motor has built a reputation for engineering innovation, high-performance design and reliable manufacturing processes.

The company’s core product portfolio encompasses motorcycles, scooters and off-road vehicles, including ATVs, side-by-sides and snowmobiles.

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