Yanjun Wang Sells 1,000 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 1,000 shares of SEA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $90,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,529,044. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $65,888.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $67,512.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $69,760.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $72,424.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $76,888.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $73,584.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $71,560.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $70,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $69,072.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $70,448.00.

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SEA Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SEA stock opened at $91.36 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.46 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.12%. SEA's revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in SEA by 39.7% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in SEA by 69.8% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

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About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

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