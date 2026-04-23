Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 136,970 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the previous session's volume of 32,650 shares.The stock last traded at $28.78 and had previously closed at $28.92.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YARIY. Zacks Research raised Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Arctic Securiti upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company's operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara's business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

Further Reading

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