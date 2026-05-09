YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.

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YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,148,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,404. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at YPF Sociedad Anónima

In related news, VP Marcelo Gustavo Aldeco sold 12,719 shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $554,675.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404.61. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mauricio Alejandro Martin sold 3,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $149,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 14 shares in the company, valued at $610.40. The trade was a 99.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Marex Group plc grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 9,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima NYSE: YPF is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

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