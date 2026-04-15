YSS (NYSE:YSS) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

YSS (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $37.1390, with a volume of 1126275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on YSS from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on YSS from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised YSS to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised YSS to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YSS
YSS Stock Up 4.5%
The stock's fifty day moving average price is $24.87.
YSS Company Profile
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York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.
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