YSS (NYSE:YSS) Shares Down 8.2% - Time to Sell?

Shares of YSS (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.3040. Approximately 168,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,982,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on YSS from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on YSS from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.40.

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YSS Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $27.08.

About YSS

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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