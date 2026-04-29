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YSS (NYSE:YSS) Shares Down 8.2% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • Shares of YSS dropped 8.2% intraday to about $29.30 (prior close $31.93), with roughly 168,068 shares traded — about a 92% decline versus the average daily volume of 1.98 million, signaling low liquidity during the move.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive: eight Buy and three Hold ratings give a consensus of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $36.40, while individual targets range roughly from $33 to $55.
  • York Space Systems is a U.S. space and defense prime that the company says is the number-one provider to the DoD’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture by spacecraft and contracts as of September 2025.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of YSS (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.3040. Approximately 168,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,982,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on YSS from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on YSS from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YSS

YSS Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $27.08.

About YSS

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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