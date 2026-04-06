YSS (NYSE:YSS) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of YSS (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.03, but opened at $29.20. YSS shares last traded at $29.0450, with a volume of 927,878 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YSS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YSS in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on YSS from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised YSS to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of YSS from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised YSS to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.20.

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YSS Stock Up 3.2%

YSS Company Profile

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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