Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Yue Yuen Industrial logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up before the open, rising from $9.3579 to $9.88 on Monday, but trading was very light with only 121 shares changing hands.
  • Analyst downgrade: Jefferies cut its rating from "moderate sell" to "strong sell", and the MarketBeat consensus remains a Sell.
  • Technicals and fundamentals: The stock trades below both its 50‑day ($10.67) and 200‑day ($10.48) moving averages, while the company reports low leverage (debt/equity 0.08) and healthy liquidity (current ratio 2.12, quick ratio 1.37).
  • Five stocks we like better than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.3579, but opened at $9.88. Yue Yuen Industrial shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 121 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YUEIY

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yue Yuen Industrial OTCMKTS: YUEIY is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Yue Yuen Industrial Right Now?

Before you consider Yue Yuen Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yue Yuen Industrial wasn't on the list.

While Yue Yuen Industrial currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines