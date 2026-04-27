Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.3579, but opened at $9.88. Yue Yuen Industrial shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 121 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on YUEIY

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial OTCMKTS: YUEIY is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.

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