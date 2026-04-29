Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Yum! Brands' conference call:

Solid Q1 financials: Yum! reported system sales up 6%, opened 1,030 net new stores (5% unit growth), digital sales near $11 billion with a 63% digital mix, and core operating profit ex Pizza Hut up 10%.

Yum! reported system sales up 6%, opened 1,030 net new stores (5% unit growth), digital sales near $11 billion with a 63% digital mix, and core operating profit ex Pizza Hut up 10%. Taco Bell momentum and margin expansion: U.S. same-store sales rose 8% (8th consecutive quarter ahead of the industry), restaurant-level margins improved to 23.9% and full-year Taco Bell U.S. margin guidance was raised to 24.5–25.5%; Live Más Live and beverage pilots are driving engagement and frequency.

U.S. same-store sales rose 8% (8th consecutive quarter ahead of the industry), restaurant-level margins improved to 23.9% and full-year Taco Bell U.S. margin guidance was raised to 24.5–25.5%; Live Más Live and beverage pilots are driving engagement and frequency. KFC growth and innovation: KFC delivered 6% system sales growth and 7% unit growth, scaled its Saucy/sauces platform and global innovation pantry across markets, and improved restaurant-level margins to 10.3% (+100 bps), with a record Q1 for gross builds.

KFC delivered 6% system sales growth and 7% unit growth, scaled its Saucy/sauces platform and global innovation pantry across markets, and improved restaurant-level margins to 10.3% (+100 bps), with a record Q1 for gross builds. Digital/AI platform scaling (Bite): Bite by Yum is expanding internationally (Taco Bell U.K. live on digital ordering + Smart Ops), loyalty rollouts and AI pilots (drive-thru A/B testing, operational agents) aim to boost growth and operating productivity.

Bite by Yum is expanding internationally (Taco Bell U.K. live on digital ordering + Smart Ops), loyalty rollouts and AI pilots (drive-thru A/B testing, operational agents) aim to boost growth and operating productivity. Pizza Hut strategic review and outlook: The strategic-options review for Pizza Hut is underway and on track for completion in 2026; Pizza Hut's Q1 core operating profit met guidance and Q2 core operating profit is expected to be about $70 million, introducing strategic uncertainty until the review concludes.

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Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.92. 3,176,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,778. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.66. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $137.33 and a 52-week high of $169.39. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Yum! Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a "positive" rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $173.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Key Headlines Impacting Yum! Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Yum! Brands this week:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $40,176.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,607.94. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $47,149.68. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,138 shares of company stock worth $2,289,990. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,183,964 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $632,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,777 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,380 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $37,272,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,476,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 105,760 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc NYSE: YUM is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

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