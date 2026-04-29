Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 7.87%.The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Yum China's conference call:

Delivered a solid Q1 with revenue up 10% (reporting), system sales +4% ex-FX, operating profit of $447M (record) and OP margin expansion of ~20 bps; Pizza Hut delivered double-digit OP growth and restaurant margin improved to 15%.

Delivered a solid Q1 with (reporting), system sales +4% ex-FX, operating profit of (record) and OP margin expansion of ~20 bps; Pizza Hut delivered double-digit OP growth and restaurant margin improved to 15%. Accelerated expansion with 636 net new stores in Q1 (over one-third of the full-year target), on track for >1,900 net new stores in 2026 and to surpass 20,000 total stores, with franchisees contributing 42% of openings.

Accelerated expansion with in Q1 (over one-third of the full-year target), on track for >1,900 net new stores in 2026 and to surpass 20,000 total stores, with franchisees contributing 42% of openings. Rising delivery mix (from 42% to 54% ) has pushed rider costs to nearly 30% of labor and pressured restaurant margins (restaurant margin down ~40 bps), a persistent near-term headwind though management expects easing into H2.

Rising delivery mix (from 42% to ) has pushed rider costs to nearly 30% of labor and pressured restaurant margins (restaurant margin down ~40 bps), a persistent near-term headwind though management expects easing into H2. Module and format rollouts are scaling: KCOFFEE exceeded 2,600 locations (sales more than doubled YoY; target 5,000 by end‑2027) and KPRO reached 280 stores with the target raised to 600 , each driving meaningful incremental sales and margin uplift.

Module and format rollouts are scaling: KCOFFEE exceeded locations (sales more than doubled YoY; target 5,000 by end‑2027) and KPRO reached 280 stores with the target raised to , each driving meaningful incremental sales and margin uplift. Strong shareholder returns — returned $316M in Q1 and guiding to $1.5B of total capital returns in 2026 (≈$1.1B buybacks and $400M dividends), plus a plan to return ~100% of free cash flow from 2027 onward.

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Yum China Trading Up 2.9%

YUMC stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.69. 2,307,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Yum China has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Yum China's payout ratio is 46.22%.

More Yum China News

Here are the key news stories impacting Yum China this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, insider Xueling Lu sold 23,504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,312,463.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,905.28. The trade was a 72.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 104,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $5,738,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 433,306 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,825.08. This trade represents a 19.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 135,117 shares of company stock worth $7,479,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135,203 shares of the company's stock worth $531,593,000 after purchasing an additional 167,868 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,553,962 shares of the company's stock worth $408,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,871,382 shares of the company's stock worth $262,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,928 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,702,850 shares of the company's stock worth $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 80,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,307,666 shares of the company's stock worth $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,942 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yum China from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $63.64 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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